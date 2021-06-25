Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Madison Cawthorn goes viral for getting American history wrong… again

By Claire Goforth
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5hC5_0afE5qNM00

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) dropped a favorite Founding Fathers quote into a speech before Congress on Thursday. “Facts are stubborn things,” he said, crediting Thomas Jefferson.

Unfortunately for Cawthorn, or whoever wrote the speech for him, Jefferson didn’t say that. John Adams did.

CNN reporter Daniel Dale pointed out that this isn’t the first time Cawthorn has gotten something wrong.

“In the last 10 months, Cawthorn has wrongly said in a speech that James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence, wrongly said Congress voted to have Lincoln issue the Emancipation Proclamation, and now in another speech attributed a famous John Adams line to Jefferson,” Dale tweeted.

Eric Gash, a Democrat who is running against Cawthorn, was among those who paraphrased the quote to roast him. “It was actually John Adams, but hey, facts are stubborn things,” Gash tweeted.

Within minutes of Cawthorn’s mangled quote, Twitter users were merrily roasting the youngest member of Congress, whose early months in office have featured stories about him lying about visiting Hitler’s house, fighting trees, lying about competing in the Paralympics, and generally getting things embarrassingly wrong.

As the mockery picked up steam, the discourse evolved into memes.

Cawthorn isn’t what one would call a student of history. As the Asheville Citizen-Times reported last summer, Cawthorn attended a semester of college and earned mostly D’s.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Dot

Daily Dot

139K+
Followers
5K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
David Simon
Person
John Adams
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
James Madison
Person
Daniel Dale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American History#Cnn#Democrat#Dirtyriker#Twitter#House#Republican#Mayo#Mayoisspicyy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Maxine Waters and Cori Bush, meet Abraham Lincoln

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California condemned America’s founding document on July 4th, tweeting: “July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!”
Politicscustercountychronicle.com

Defending our nation’s independence

On July 4, 1776, our Founding Fathers signed a transformational document full of beautiful principles that would come to define our great nation. “We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Thomas Jefferson famously wrote before outlining those principles. Looking back, it’s easy to forget how controversial those ideas were at...
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Dr. Fieseher: America’s roots are in the age of reason

"All mankind... being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty or possessions." ~ John Locke. The “Age of Reason” is understood to have started in the 1680’s with the writings of John Locke and Isaac Newton. What followed was over 100 years of science and philosophy examining the human condition and the world around us. Locke and Newton focused on science and government, but the era also produced new modes of thinking in other areas of human endeavor as well.
Festivalkq2.com

Independence Day Fast Facts

July 4, 1776 - The Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence while meeting in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Statehouse (now Independence Hall). The Congress declares the American colonies free and independent states. (Note: John Hancock signs on July 4th. The rest sign on August 2, 1776.) Benjamin Franklin, John...
Educationcarolinajournal.com

Robinson helps national campaign against anti-American indoctrination

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is backing a national group’s fight against “anti-American indoctrination,” including critical race theory, in public school classrooms. The group 1776 Action released a video this week with Robinson explaining his support for the campaign. Robinson tells the story of his family’s response to early struggles. He...
SocietyPosted by
Fox News

Declaration of Independence: 5 facts you may not know on this Fourth of July

July 4, 1776 is significant because that is the day Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence document. However, the second Continental Congress actually voted for independence on July 2. In a letter to his wife, Abigail, John Adams predicted that future generations would celebrate July 2 as Independence Day, saying, "The second day of July, 1776, will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illumination, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They literally did what they needed to’: Viral TikTok showing woman restrained with duct tape on American Airlines flight sparks debate

Viewers are divided after a viral TikTok showed a reportedly mentally ill woman being restrained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight after allegedly trying to exit the plane mid-air. @lol.ariee. so this happened on my american airline flight #waittilltheend #DFW #americanairlines #lawsuit #fypシ. ♬ original sound – arieana...
Traverse City, MIPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: Festivalgoers band together to stop moving carnival ride from tipping over

A viral video on social media shows a group of bystanders hurrying over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over in Michigan on July 9. The footage comes from the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan. The Magic Carpet Ride at Arnold’s Amusements Midway started spinning out of control, with the entire apparatus rocking back and forth. There are numerous videos documenting the moment, including one posted to Reddit.
POTUSWashington Post

An indictment of William Barr’s tenure as attorney general

“The prosecutor has more control over life, liberty, and reputation than any other person in America,” Attorney General Robert Jackson reflected in 1940. His contemplation of prosecutorial authority has since become a classic within the Justice Department, perhaps because Jackson counsels restraint while also dwelling reverently on the vast scope of a prosecutor’s power; officials in a position to quote the speech can feel a level of pleasure in their authority to be grandly humble. Attorney General Merrick Garland quoted the famous line at his confirmation hearing, and according to the Wall Street Journal, after being sworn in as President Donald Trump’s attorney general, William Barr announced his plan to nab Jackson’s official portrait for his office.
PoliticsVictorville Daily Press

Around Town: Know what Jim Crow represented

You may think you know what Jim Crow represents, but the phrase “Jim Crow law” has, of late, been politically weaponized to convince those who seemingly had no civics or history classes that organized racial evil still lurks in legislatures around the country. Thomas Dartmouth Rice became known as “father...

Comments / 274

Community Policy