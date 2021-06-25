Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Has Concerns of Flooding Due To Weekend Rain

By Tommy Carroll
Posted by 
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most of Michigan really needed this weekends rain but Kalamazoo already got a big dose of rain last weekend and this weekends rain could cause flooding. I have noticed my grass being August brown as of late and we are still just a few days away from July. The little bit of rain that I have go in the past week and been turning my grass to green with much less brown and by Tuesday I hope to have a green lawn again until the late July and early August browning.

wgrd.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
City
Portage, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jasper, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalamazoo River#Lawns#Extreme Weather#Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Is The Coldest In The Country Right Now

Did you walk outside this morning and think to yourself, "It's a little chilly"? If you did, that's because it is unseasonably cold, even for Michigan! Michiganders are used to cold winters. Even a chilly Fall is expected, but its JULY!. Michigan is chalking up the coldest temperatures in the...
Muskegon, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Muskegon’s Smoke on the Water ‘Pot Party’ Canceled

Muskegon's first ever "pot party" won't be happening this summer. Park Place Provisionary organizers said there were issues with liability insurance and current laws. While the issue has since been fixed, organizers say it was not soon enough to hold the event this year. Organizers do say they are considering...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

These are Kent County’s Most Dangerous Intersections

Each year, the Michigan Auto Law attorneys share the most dangerous intersections in Kent County, based on Michigan State Police and local law enforcement car accident reports for 2020. It's good to have this info so we can be extra cautious when driving through these areas! According to Michigan Auto...
Public SafetyPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Fireworks Injuries Have Doubled In Last 10 Years

Michigan loosened up restrictions on fireworks ten years ago and since then injuries from fireworks has doubled. I have been lighting fireworks, bottle rockets, m-80s, you name it since I was a kid and I've been pretty lucky only getting a couple lighter burns and one quick fuse with a firecracker has my hand burning for a week. Other than that, I still have all my fingers, toes and eyebrows.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Check To See If You Got Your Michigan Bear Permit

If you applied for your Michigan bear hunting permit, now is the time to check to see if you have been selected. Not every hunter in Michigan is a bear hunter, but for those who enjoy the sport, there is nothing like being in the woods and suddenly a 500 pound black bear steps into view.
Detroit, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

VIDEO: Terrifying Fireworks Explosion Apparently Erupts Into Chaos In Detroit

UPDATE: Information is starting to come out that this may have actually happened in Toledo, OH. A video which has already reached 1 million views apparently emanating from Detroit, Michigan shows a fireworks display gone terribly wrong. After a fire started at the fireworks sight, it caused the entire fireworks collection to ignite, causing panic and mass chaos as people fled for their life and safety. There is no indication as to where this took place in the video description, although multiple people are confirming it came from Southwest Detroit in the comment section.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

The Oldest, Still-Operating Church in Michigan

There are two churches in Michigan that can be referred to as the “oldest operating” one. So let’s take ‘em one at a time. 1) This massive, gorgeous church had small beginnings in 1701 as a tiny chapel in the new Fort Ponchartrain du Detroit, which was eventually shortened to just plain ‘Detroit’. The chapel was dedicated on July 26, the feast day of Sainte Anne, and therefore was christened ‘Ste. Anne de Detroit’. Over the next 185 years, the chapel was re-built with additions, improvements, and repairs until 1886 when the eighth edition became the permanent one we know today. An original 1818 cornerstone is a part of the current church.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Spectrum Health Buys Grand Rapids Distillery Property for $3.5M

A Grand Rapids distillery will have to look for a new home after being purchased by Spectrum Health. MiBiz reports that Eastern Kille Distillery has sold their manufacturing and tasting room at 700 Ottawa Ave NW to Spectrum Health. The health system, which paid $3.5 million for the property, is planning to build a new eight-story office tower in the area.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

July In Michigan Is Craft Beer Month

In Beer City USA you would think craft beer month is every month but as a state the month of July is designated with the honor of craft beer month. You don't have to go far to find craft beer in Michigan, almost every town or city across the state at least one, if not several craft breweries. Most of these breweries are small and cater to a local clientele.
Wyoming StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Residents of Wyoming Evacuated Due to An Ammonia Leak

UPDATE (7/6/21 12:30 p.m.): The Wyoming Police have confirmed that the leak has been contained and both the shelter in place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the area. ORIGINAL STORY: Not sure of the cause but there is an ammonia leak that is in Wyoming but citizens are...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

New Festival with Dragon Boat Races Coming to Grand Rapids

Another new festival is coming to Grand Rapids! Man, GR is going to hopping in September. Not only is ArtPrize back in September 2021, but we recently learned about a new three-day festival called Confluence, happening during the same month, that will "explore what’s possible when art, music, science, and technology converge."
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

The Nasty Reason There Are So Many Lilacs in Northern Michigan

Oh, those lilacs. So pretty, so fragrant, So pretty & fragrant, that Mackinac Island has a whole festival dedicated to them every summer, usually in June. But did you ever wonder what the fascination with lilacs was? Why lilacs? Why not orchids, or daisies, or irises, roses, gardenias, hyacinths, honeysuckle (my favorite) or any other kind of decent smelling flower?

Comments / 0

Community Policy