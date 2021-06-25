Despite swirling rumors, the writing is still on the wall for Ben Simmons
It has been just under a week since the painful game seven loss to the Hawks which put a disappointing end to the Sixers season. Since that time, Ben Simmons has been criticized for his lack of scoring throughout the playoffs and overall lack of offensive development since coming into the league. While Simmons has undoubtedly become a scapegoat for more issues than he is truly responsible for, his playoff performance certainly left much to be desired.phillysportsnetwork.com