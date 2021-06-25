Despite swirling rumors, the writing is still on the wall for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics. for Australia. Brian Goorjian said in a statement that he and Team Australia "understand and support his decision." "The best thing for everybody right now is for him to go on and develop that skill package and improve in a couple of areas for his next season in the NBA, but the Boomers are always here for him. We wanted him to know that in his time of need, the culture and the guys here are behind him and support him," Goorjian said.