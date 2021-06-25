Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard MP Reportedly “Black Ops Cold War 2.0,” Headquarters Returning

The Black Ops 4 Zombies Voyage of Despair Easter eggs see the Chaos crew right in the thick of it as the undead clamber aboard the Titanic on its infamous maiden voyage. Like all the Black Ops 4 Zombies maps – and all previous zombies modes in the franchise – there are plenty of Voyage of Despair Easter eggs to complete and they are not easy. This is our full Black Ops 4 Zombies Voyage of Despair guide which lists how to complete all the Easter eggs, find the Pack a Punch and Wonder Weapon, and much more.