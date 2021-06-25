Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard MP Reportedly “Black Ops Cold War 2.0,” Headquarters Returning
Following E3, most of the major releases for 2021 are mapped out, with one major exception – this year’s CoD, strongly rumored to be titled Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard. It will likely be a while before we get any official information, but in the meantime, reliable CoD leaker Tom Henderson has stepped in with some new information about the game, and to be perfectly honest, it doesn’t sound particularly promising.wccftech.com