Barrington Stage’s ‘Chester Bailey’ a superb drama
Rarely do regional theaters, particularly those with a seasonal focus, produce a Broadway-class production that is ready, as-is, to transfer to New York, but such is the case with Barrington Stage's exemplar presentation of Joseph Dougherty's "Chester Bailey." All the elements — a riveting narrative, beautifully composed language, stellar performances, and most sensitive scenery, lighting, and sound design — combine in seamless harmony. "Chester Bailey" is the best piece of drama I have seen anywhere — regionally, on Broadway or Off — in a long, long time, and that's excluding the dark theater days of the pandemic.