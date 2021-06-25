Barrington Stage’s ‘Chester Bailey’ a superb drama

This list of books about Broadway history is brought to you by me clicking on a YouTube video of Brian Stokes Mitchell singing “This Nearly Was Mine” and then embarking on a months-long independent study of literally everything he ever did. I watched interviews he gave about the importance and the impact of art and artists, the euphoria of discovery, and how a piece of art can change your life in an instant, no matter how small a change it may be. And along the way I got completely carried away by the whole fleeting nature of theater. The way Broadway is forgotten is almost as devastating as it is magical to see it happen and be one of those lucky people that carries it in their memory.