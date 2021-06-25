Cooper Duper: The Mississippi Bend Players' “Mary & Ethel: How I Learned to Sing,” at Augustana College through June 27

The Mississippi Bend Players, hosted by Augustana College at its Brunner Theatre Center, are now presenting Mary & Ethel: How I Learned to Sing, conceived and performed by Shelley Cooper. (Mary as in Martin, and Ethel, of course, as in Merman – could there ever be another Ethel?) This revue is advertised as a one-woman show with highlights from the careers of two musical-theatre luminaries, but don't believe it! It's actually not a one-woman show, as Cooper occasionally shares the spotlight with pianist Mason Moss. And we don't just hear about the two Broadway ladies, both of whose careers took off in the 1930s and spanned decades; we also hear about Cooper's theatrical career. After reading her credits in the program bio, I can say that Cooper is a bona fide musical-theatre luminary herself.