DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- In its new study, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint assesses the digital maturity of driving license services in 19 countries around the globe as government administrations evolve and reconfigure their services and organizations for the “new normal.” Using a two-stage analysis approach, the “Driving License Digital Leaders Study” identifies both constraints and potential opportunities that may exist as countries transition to higher levels of digitalization and overall service maturity. Sweden stood out in the analysis as the only country classified at level four (on a scale from one – lowest level – to five – highest level) in the service maturity assessment; Sweden also outscored all other countries by a wide margin in the digital maturity assessment.