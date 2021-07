The Pittsburgh Steelers would do something great by adding any of these four players before they retire. Steelers fans are always clamoring for the next free agent signing or trade that brings a new face to the franchise. The grass isn’t always greener but signing any of these four on this list would make many people happy. Steelers Nation is a passionate group that is pulling for a lot of players outside the organization as they secretly hold onto hope that these players may join the squad one day.