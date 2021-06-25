BMW i3 era comes to an end in the U.S. this July
The writing was on the wall: the late bloomer BMW i3 will soon stop its production for the U.S. market. According to a BMW dealer bulletin, the final production for the electric i3 hatchback is scheduled for July 2021. Over the last 12 months, the i3 inventory for the U.S. was at its lowest point and customers often had difficulties securing a production slot. The latest dealer info suggests that there are only around 180 production slots remaining.www.bmwblog.com