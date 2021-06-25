BMW i3 era comes to an end in the U.S. this July

BMW is finally killing off its smallest and quirkiest vehicle, the i3. BMW made an announcement to its dealers via a bulletin, as BMW Blog reports. I reached out to BMW and the company confirmed that July would mark the end of the i3 in the U.S. market. I was not surprised; the i3's future has looked bleak for a while now. Launching in 2013, it never set any sales records on fire. Sales have been dropping since at least 2016. 2015 was its peak with 11,024 sold. Last year? Just 1,052 were sold. Only 340 have made it to owners so far this year.