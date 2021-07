This quick article comes in the middle of a series that addresses common mistakes that continue to plague new-to-the-track riders, or part-time trackday riders. Mark Schellinger, Louis Ferrari, and I often coach the C Group (the newest group) at the Legion Moto events in and around Colorado and have called “mandatory” riders’ meetings when we see problems. In our sport, problems lead to crashes and crashes can lead to non-riders. This series is a chance to share the problems and solutions with as many riders as possible. (Several trackday organizations have asked if they can share these “Mandatory Riders’ Meeting” articles and the answer is “yes, please.”)