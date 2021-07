Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell returned to England training following their 2-0 win over Germany in the Round of 16 of the European Championships. The duo had been isolating after Chelsea teammates Billy Gilmour contracted Covid-19 earlier this month. They both came out of isolation on Tuesday at midnight (morning) but neither featured at Wembley during the Three Lions' 2-0 victory against Germany to set up a tie against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday in the quarter-finals.