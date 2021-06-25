Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV's hero cops are under scrutiny. But 'Bosch' knew the system was broken all along

By Greg Braxton Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Derrick
 16 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Almost a decade has passed since no-nonsense LAPD detective Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch first leapt off the pages of Michael Connelly's bestselling novels and began making his way to television. In six seasons of "Bosch," the world-weary investigator has waged war against numerous bad guys, crooked politicians, corrupt cops and shady lawyers while wrestling with his own personal demons.

www.thederrick.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Connelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Lapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesThrillist

Everything We Know About IMDb TV's 'Bosch' Spinoff

Don't worry: Bosch is coming back to your TV soon. Even after the show that bears his name right there in the title came to a close, Harry Bosch is still on the case. He's just that type of determined, unshakable detective. In February 2020, Amazon announced that Bosch, the long-running cop drama starring Titus Welliver, would end with its seventh season, sending the Bosch faithful into a jazz-record-filled despair at the thought of a world without Bosch. Then, a little more than a year later, it was announced that Welliver (and a handful of other cast members) would return for a Bosch spinoff. There's a lesson here: You can't stop Bosch.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

TV's true-crime docuseries boom has surprised industry veterans while drawing increased scrutiny

HBO’s The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, premiering in February 2015, and Netflix’s Making a Murderer, released later that year in December 2015, are credited with changing everything in the true-crime docuseries genre -- not only on TV but with podcasts. "The market exploded in the few years after that," says Justin Sayles. "Netflix proved Making a Murderer was no fluke by producing a seemingly endless string of widely praised series, from The Keepers to The Ted Bundy Tapes to a doc on the disastrous Fyre Festival. (In the ultimate case of having it both ways, the streamer also released the parody American Vandal in 2017 that drew on the established beats of the genre; the series was as good as, if not better than, any of the real docs it lampooned.) Other companies followed Netflix’s lead, most notably HBO. The company has a long history of producing acclaimed documentary work dating back to Time Was … in 1979, but the years after Making a Murderer and The Jinx saw an influx of true-crime films such as Beware the Slenderman, Mommy Dead and Dearest, and I Love You, Now Die." Joe Berlinger, who co-directed the true-crime documentaries Paradise Lost trilogy and Brother’s Keeper alongside Bruce Sinofsky, thought he'd be retired by now. Instead, he's been working on high-profile Netflix true-crime docuseries like Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. “I’ll be 60 this year, and I thought that by now they’d be putting me out to pasture—I’d have my nice little career and I’d be done,” Berlinger says. “I’ve never been busier.” Still, the true-crime genre has drawn increased scrutiny. "Some critics dismiss the paint-by-numbers aspect of some of the genre’s biggest hits, while others worry that the truth often takes a back seat to dramatic flair," says Sayles. "Perhaps most worrying is the fact that true crime often exploits or diminishes victims, survivors, and their family members—the people most affected by these horrendous events—while lionizing the perpetrators (and sometimes turning them into sex symbols). As the genre continues to explode in quantity, there’ll be an even greater chance of such mistakes. But that explosion also ensures a captive audience, and an opportunity to meet demand with docs that elevate the genre rather than bow to its worst instincts—that push beyond blood and gore and explore deeper issues." Mark Duplass, who executive produced Wild Wild Country for Netflix, adds: "You have those times where you think, ‘God, I wish I had been in indie rock in the early ’90s,’ or, ‘I wish I had been in Britain in the late ’60s.' I feel like I’m here right now for documentaries. And I feel like I’ve got a chance to do some stuff.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

Bosch, the popular cop show based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels about LAPD detective Harry Bosch, had its 7th and final season on Amazon Prime, but the Amazon-owned streaming section of IMDb announced it has greenlit a sequel spinoff series. Connelly spoke exclusively to Newsweek to give some details about the spinoff series. Titus Welliver will return as Harry Bosch, now no longer in the LAPD but a private detective, Madison Lintz will also return as his daughter Maddie Bosch, and Mimi Rogers will also reprise her role as the feared attorney Honey Chandler. The new show will focus on the trio as the main cast with new supporting characters in Harry Bosch's new civilian-oriented investigative world. The spin-off series will be a direct sequel to Bosch, set after the events of Season 7, where detective Harry Bosch turns in his badge and becomes a private investigator.
TV Seriesmetv.com

Dragnet was the first TV ''reboot'' before they really knew what to call that

There's a good reason the studio wanted Sgt. Friday back. Money. It's always money. Michael Burns was a child star most American television viewers would have recognized. He played a 13-year-old babysitting mogul on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, his first role. Later, he was an orphan living on a houseboat with other teens in the sitcom It's a Man's World, but his biggest gig came on Wagon Train. On the Western, he portrayed Barnaby West, a 13-year-old who sets off across the country in search of his father. He ended up joining the wagon train for three seasons.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Amazon Plans “Villainess” TV Series Remake

Amazon Studios is set to adapt 2017’s Korean revenge feature “The Villainess” into a TV series for the service. The series will follow an Asian woman who believes she is adopted and raised by white parents in a small American town, but after a violent incident on a trip to Seoul, she discovers she may have a deadly past connected to her motherland.
MusicNME

Raye’s plight proves that the major label system is broken

Outside of becoming the mistress or close family member of a cabinet member and ticking a box marked, ‘Yeah – I’ll knock you together some PPE from somewhere, whatever’, it’s pretty tough to earn yourself $100,000 a day. Yet that’s the eye-watering amount that Queen have reportedly been earning from their 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the sort of money that even Amazon might think twice about trying to reroute via Vanuatu for tax purposes.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

US rapper shot to death during live broadcast on Instagram

The grisly murder of an American rapper was caught live on Instagram after the artist began streaming moments before his death. The incident occurred in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles County. Zerail Dijon Rivera, 21, known as the ‘Indian Red Boy’, was sitting in his car, speaking via Instagram...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Jerry Orbach Could Only Whisper During Final Episode Before His Death: Here’s How Writers Responded

Actor Jerry Orbach is one of “Law & Order”‘s longest-serving regular cast members on the show. Orbach played New York City police detective Lennie Briscoe for 12 years (1992-2004) before he passed in 2004. His final scenes came with the second episode of the spin-off series, “Law & Order: Trial by Jury.” However, Jerry Orbach had been diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly before filming started for the new series. By the time the cast and crew showed up for the second episode, Orbach was extremely ill. During an interview in 2018, “Law & Order” writer, Walon Green talked about Orbach’s final moments on set.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

This week’s TV: ‘Gossip Girl’ returns, sharks are everywhere, and cops trail the supernatural

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers July 5-11. Discovery’s Shark Week has been around since 1988, and its popularity has exploded over the years. It has become a major boon for the channel, attracting high-paying advertisers and many millions of viewers, including people who don’t generally tune in to Discovery. This year, some of the festivities will also take place on the streamer Discovery+.
Businessinsideradio.com

Netflix Hires NPR and Apple Vet N’Jeri Eaton To Lead Its Podcast Efforts.

N’Jeri Eaton, a veteran of Apple and NPR, has been hired by Netflix to lead the company’s growing podcast business. “I'm thrilled to join Netflix as the Head of Podcasts,” she said in a Twitter announcement, adding, “Sixteen years ago, I watched three DVDs from Netflix a day while working the late night lab shift at a university. My obsession for storytelling has taken me all kinds of places but this is truly a dream.” Eaton will guide Netflix’s podcasting efforts, including hiring hosts and producers and working with outside creators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy