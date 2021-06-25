Cancel
Colleton County, SC

Walmart recognized graduates and interns

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart sponsored a very special graduation ceremony in the garden department of the store on Friday, June 11. All Walmart employees who were seniors were congratulated on their graduation from high school. Also, Project Search senior interns were recognized in a special ceremony sponsored by the store. As Project Search graduates walked through Walmart to their graduation recognition ceremony, Walmart employees and shoppers applauded and saluted the interns.

