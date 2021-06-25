Wanda Sykes Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Big 'Upshaws' Instagram Announcement
Wanda Sykes just delivered news The Upshaws fans have been waiting for since they finished season 1. Thanks to cocreators Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda's genius comedy and the support of fans everywhere, Netflix has officially renewed The Upshaws for a second season. Wanda, who plays Lucretia, confirmed the renewal with a fun Instagram announcement video on Thursday featuring her fellow cast members dancing and celebrating. She captioned the special post, "Season ✌🏾#TheUpshaws @netflix."www.goodhousekeeping.com