Wanda Sykes Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Big 'Upshaws' Instagram Announcement

Viewers of the CBS daytime show The Talk haven’t been shy about how much they miss cohost Carrie Ann Inaba since she announced her leave of absence this spring. While questions about her return to The Talk continue to circulate, the Dancing With the Stars judge is wholeheartedly focused on her wellbeing. On Monday, the 53-year-old TV personality gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of how she and boyfriend Fabien Viteri spent the weekend together. “Went on a little journey to refresh the soul this past weekend. 🏕,” she wrote alongside series of photos and videos on Instagram. “We were in nature… and there is no better medicine for your spiritual well being than a dose of Mother Nature.”