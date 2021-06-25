Who Is Below Deck Med's Lloyd Spencer?
Bravo's "Below Deck Mediterranean" first premiered in 2016 (via IMDb) as a sister show to the original "Below Deck." The spin-off follows the same format as its predecessor – a peak into the lives of yacht deck hands and stewardesses as they navigate a season's worth of charters, boat romances and an impossible to please captain. Over the years, the reality series found a few cast regulars with lead stew Hannah Ferrier, Captain Sandy Yawn and Chef Ben Robinson, but only Yawn will be returning for Season 6.www.thelist.com