Who Is Below Deck Med's Lloyd Spencer?

If you're a fan of Bravo like the rest of the world, then you've likely tuned into the show "Below Deck Med." The current season of the Bravo smash has a great cast, including alums Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White, who have both appeared on several seasons of the show. The series follows a crew of self-proclaimed "yachties" who work onboard a massive mega-yacht, serving some sometimes fun and sometimes finicky guests while also letting loose during downtime... because what good would a job be without a fun break or two with your co-workers? The show is also packed with drama, like when fan-favorite Hannah Ferrier was released for having drugs on board the vessel. It also has a few high-profile guests from time to time like MLB legend Johnny Damon.