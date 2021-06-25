The grotesque subsidies given to second home owners
George Monbiot is absolutely right (Second homes are a gross injustice, yet the UK government encourages them, 23 June). A housing crisis that has been brewing for decades has been hugely exacerbated in tourist areas by the likes of Airbnb, and further compounded by the ludicrous subsidies, incentives and tax breaks made available to second home owners by successive governments. Owners of two (or more) properties are clearly in a relatively comfortable financial position; there can be no justification – financial or moral – for the grotesque package of government handouts and subsidies outlined by Monbiot.www.theguardian.com