Smith County, TN

Smith County 4-H Third Annual Livestock Clinic, June 2021

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmith County 4-H hosted its third annual livestock clinic on Friday, June 11, 2021. We had 28 participants from Smith, Trousdale, Overton, DeKalb, and Clay County. Participants ranged from seasoned exhibitors to 4-H members just trying a new skill. Each participant was able to gain hands-on experience with their animal while furthering their showmanship skills. Participants also brushed up on skillathon and learned about fitting, grooming, and selecting their show animal. At the conclusion of the clinic, participants were able to put what they had learned to the test by competing in a showmanship class.

