Credit Suisse Gains On Report Bank May Seek Merger With UBS

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) was up more than 1% during Friday’s trading on a Reuters report that said the embattled bank may seek a merger with its larger Swiss rival UBS (NYSE:UBS). Credit Suisse's top management are under pressure to come up with an overhaul plan for the scandal-hit...

www.investing.com
