Auburn, AL

Auburn Football Recruiting: Final Summer Official Visitor Preview

By AUNerd
collegeandmagnolia.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are rapidly approaching the end of June and the return of the college football recruiting dead period. It’s been interesting to see the different approaches by coaching staffs on how to handle recruiting during this crazy month. Some schools, like Clemson and Ole Miss, have elected to pass on hosting official visitors. Electing instead to push for kids to visit unofficially when it’s easier to travel over the summer and bring them back in an official capacity during the season. Others, like Oklahoma and Penn State, have fully embraced summer official visits. The Nittany Lions have had double digit visitors every weekend.

