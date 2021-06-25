Get trapped in a musical past with Apple TV Plus’ Schmigadoon! trailer
Apple TV+ has just dropped the trailer for Schmigadoon!, its highly anticipated new musical series set to arrive on Friday, July 16. Schmigadoon! stars the charisma-packed pair of Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as Melissa and Josh, a backpacking couple on relationship retreat who wander off and get trapped in the titular town, where everyone breaks into song and dance just like a 1940s Technicolor musical. The pastel-toned burg of Schmigadoon is filled with familiar faces as well, like Alan Cummings as the mayor, Kristin Chenoweth as a disapproving matron, Fred Armisen as her hapless pastor husband, Dove Cameron as a corn-fed beauty, Jane Krakowski as a musical diva, and why not, Martin Short as a leprechaun.