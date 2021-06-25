Cancel
Goldbelly Delivers Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs For Your 4th of July Celebration

By Tobey Grumet Segal
Decider
 16 days ago

July 4th is almost here. And though you may be thinking about how to beef up your grill this year, in NYC's Coney Island, it's all about those dogs. Hot dogs, that is. Come this Fourth of July, the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contest will be in full swing, at its new location at the home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Mainmonides Park. According to the NY Post and Major League Eating co-founder Richard Shea, whose company runs the event on behalf of Nathan's Famous. "The Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest has been around longer than the Masters, longer than the NBA Championship and way longer than the Super Bowl. It is one of, if not the most, venerable dates on the sports calendar. Rivaled perhaps only by the Kentucky Derby."

