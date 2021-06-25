Cancel
Yet another reason the church keeps losing members

By Dick Polman
Digital Courier
 16 days ago

I don’t pretend to be an expert on the Catholic Church, but I can sniff out hypocrisy. And whenever you put the Catholic Church in the same pew with hypocrisy… hoo boy, does it ever stink. But before we delve into the latest church farce — the budding effort by...

www.thedigitalcourier.com
ReligionBuffalo News

Letter: Church’s exploration into change has occurred

I wish to comment on a June 28 article to Everybody’s Column regarding the writer’s feelings that the Catholic Church’s leadership is misguided. As a practicing Catholic, I believe the church has a responsibility to define and re-emphasize the tenets of the faith to its members. The writer and I do agree that in light of bishops enabling the decades-long destruction of souls by pedophile priests, and the policies of previous U.S. administrations that ran counter to Catholic tenets without similar comments, the current judgment by bishops to deny Communion to certain people appears hypocritical and political.
Religiontheintelligencer.com

Letter: Un-Christian to 'judge so ferociously'

In response to the letter regarding the Catholic Church denying communion to the president, this is the exact line of thought that has forced many lifelong Catholics to find other places to worship. Everything in Brigid Rufo’s letter ("Catholic Church must deny communion to president," July 4, is the antithesis of what we have been taught Jesus preached. I was raised Catholic and attended Catholic school. I taught "faith formation" for many years as my children have grown up. I have held the hand of dear friends as they waited in Planned Parenthood awaiting pregnancy tests and an abortion. I have attended and celebrated with my gay friends as they married and became parents. I am no less of a Christian because of that. In fact, that makes me a true Christian actually living what I was taught all those years in Catholic school. “Do unto others” and the “greatest of these is love” are not only selective ideas when you think it should or shouldn’t apply. My relationship with God is none of anyone's business and neither is whether or not I receive communion. Love, compassion, empathy, kindness, selflessness and forgiveness are the tenets of the Catholic Church, not judgment and fury. Perhaps those that judge so ferociously should step away from receiving communion for a while.
Jerseyville, ILTelegraph

Keeping the faith: Jerseyville church marks 150 years

JERSEYVILLE — It’s not every day you get a blessing from the Pope. County among the lucky Saint Francis Xavier Church at 506 S. State St. in Jerseyville, which marks its 150th year on Sunday, July 4. According to Father Marty Smith of the church, a papal blessing is reserved...
Religionmyneworleans.com

I Could Do Priest, But I Couldn’t Be Priest.

I thought about a billboard, but there’s little wiggle in an unemployed budget. About a postcard, but that would be a bit brief. A homily, but an ellipsis is not an endpoint. So I waited. I waited for a question from friend or family. I waited for my long, quiet...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Gilboa Methodist to celebrate homecoming, 201 years

In 1820, James Monroe was President, England’s King George III died, Harriet Tubman and Florence Nightingale were born, Wilmington was the biggest city in North Carolina and Gilboa Methodist in Gilkey was founded. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a...
Entrepreneurshipgoodmenproject.com

3 Reasons to Keep Your Intentions in Check

Do you interrogate your intentions? You might think you do, but if you’re not seeing results (or your are, but finding that they are not making your happy) it’s time to consider what is truly driving you. It’s a tale as old as time: the self-made millionaire who is on...
ReligionScientific American

Galileo and the Pope Who Loved Cicadas

How do cicadas make such loud noises? Many of us were asking this question over the past weeks in the cacophonous buzz of cicadas that emerged by the millions in May and June in Maryland, Virginia and other states. What most people don’t realize, however, is that in asking this question we are following in the footsteps of one of the greatest scientists of all time. The scientist was Galileo Galilei, and his question about cicada sounds played a key role in his dealings with the Catholic Church—especially in his attempts to win the good graces of the Pope. More importantly, the results of this cicada episode challenge commonly held beliefs about science and religion.
Detroit, MIReason.com

Minister Not Liable for Disclosing and Condemning Deceased's Suicide in Funeral Homily

From Hullibarger v. Archdiocese of Detroit, decided yesterday by the Michigan Court of Appeals (Presiding Judge Redford, joined by Judges Borrello and Tukel):. Plaintiff's son committed suicide in early December 2018, but his family kept the manner of his death from the public. Plaintiff's pastor, defendant Father Don LaCuesta, officiated at the funeral and during his homily revealed the suicide of plaintiff's son to the public. He then proceeded to preach about suicide as a grave sin and specifically about how it endangered the immortal soul of plaintiff's son. The trial court concluded that Father LaCuesta's conduct was protected by the ecclesiastical abstention doctrine, and the negligent hiring, supervision and retention allegation, Count Three, was barred for other reasons as well, and thus granted summary disposition to defendants as to all claims. Finding no error in the circuit court's reasoning, we affirm its order….
Charitiesgoodmenproject.com

Stop Donating at the Cash Register!

Some of the largest brands in the world force their underpaid cashiers to ask customers at the cash register if they want to donate funds to whatever charity they are supporting this week. Many people accept that invitation. Then, the large store brand gets to claim a tax write-off for donating to the charity of choice.
Immigrationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dalia Durán wishes to request asylum in another country: “Staying here is not a good option” | VIDEO

“My parents have just found out, there they don’t have much access to the internet, but my half sister does and they have started to investigate after an image that came to them. I tried to keep them out of what is happening, but it has already gotten out of hand. My family is just like his, a thousand times worse and destroyed because they have me far away ”, he pointed.
HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Insults Terminally Sick Girl in a Hospital Queue, Gets Taught a Lesson Immediately — Story of the Day

A rude lady started yelling at a young pale girl who wanted to cut the line at the hospital, but the doctor heard the conversation and decided to teach her a lesson. No one likes standing in line, and going to the hospital for any non-emergency can take all morning. That's why Mrs. Jade Saunders decided to get up really early and start queuing. She got there before anyone else.
ReligionTimes Union

Letter: Un-Christian to 'judge so ferociously'

