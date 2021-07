RALEIGH — This Independence Day, anyone in North Carolina, regardless of age, will be able to fish for free. Free Fishing Day, which runs from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 4, offers residents and out-of-state visitors the opportunity to fish without having to purchase a license; however, all other fishing regulations apply, such as length and daily possession limits, as well as bait and tackle restrictions.