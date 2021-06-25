KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Teams
KVAC Northwest All-Conference Team: Clay Robbins Edward Little, Will Cassidy Edward Little, Matt Wallingford Leavitt, Garrett Mollica Leavitt, Josh Murphy Lewiston, Damon Bossie Lewiston, Keegan McLaughlin Lewiston, Nick Florek Maranacook, Tyler Hreben Maranacook, Hayden Dippner Mt Blue, Aidan Decarolis Mt Blue, Ethan Cutler Oxford Hills, Andrew Merrill Oxford Hills, Wyatt Knightly Oxford Hills, KVAC Northwest Player of the Year: Josh Murphy, Lewiston.www.sunjournal.com