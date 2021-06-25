Cancel
Why Did the Miami Apartment High Rise Collapse?

HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 15 days ago

News media and local residents survey the collapsed Champlain Towers in Surfside, Miami Beach, Florida. The 12-story tower collapsed early Thursday morning out of nowhere. Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. Just before 2 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time June 24, the Champlain Towers South Tower in Surfside, Florida, partially...

Surfside, FLNBC News

Body of Paraguayan nanny found in rubble of Surfside condo collapse

Following weeks of uncertainty and anguish, Juana Villalba found out that her 23-year-old daughter is among those killed in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building two weeks ago. The body of Leidy Luna Villalba was recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida...
Florida StateGoDanRiver.com

Florida condo collapse is a harbinger

In a nightmare come to life, a 12-story building caves into a morass of death and rubble. Like a a slice of a giant layered cake, half of the structure simply crumbles and falls. And suddenly a home becomes a burial ground. On a beachfront. In a well-to-do community. In...
AccidentsPosted by
KFI AM 640

Death Toll Rises As Recovery Operation Resumes At Collapsed Miami Condo

Officials announced the workers pulled more bodies from the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, bringing the death toll to 32. Authorities said that 113 remain unaccounted for but added that only 70 people were confirmed to have been in the building when it collapsed on June 24. Two people remain hospitalized, but officials did not provide any information about their condition, citing privacy reasons.
Surfside, FLPosted by
InsideHook

Report: Developers of Luxury Apartments Next to Collapsed Miami Building Offered Condo Association $400,000

Reading about the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida and its aftermath makes for an unsettling, harrowing experience. Learning about the history that led up to this tragic event is equally wrenching, which has included questions of whether or not it could have been prevented. Now, new details have emerged about the history of the building and those around it, which might offer more insights into the disaster.
Surfside, FLNewsweek

Miami Condo Collapse: Why Search for Survivors Is so Slow

A week after a condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, search and rescue teams continue to sift through the rubble in the desperate hope of finding survivors. In the immediate aftermath, three people escaped; a boy—later identified as Jonah Handler—whose hand witnesses saw moving in the rubble, and then a mother who despite broken bones somehow managed to find her daughter amid unimaginable chaos.
AccidentsBBC

Miami building collapse: Why is the rescue effort taking so long?

Six days after the collapse of a 12-storey apartment block in the Surfside suburb of Miami, a painstaking rescue operation continues. Some have questioned why it is taking so long. We take a look at some of the obstacles. Risk of further collapse. Fifty-five apartments were destroyed when the block...
Surfside, FLCurbed

Why Did the Surfside Condo Tower Collapse? Here Are All the Theories.

After a huge segment of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominiums collapsed, the building’s still-standing wing served as a reminder of the devastating loss of life, its grid of ragged interiors occupied just moments before by sleeping residents. At least 118 of those residents are still missing, and 27 people are confirmed dead. Such a rare catastrophic event demands immediate answers: How can a 136-unit building in an affluent area near Miami Beach, one that’s only about 40 years old, crumble into rubble? “Buildings in America do not just fall down like this,” said Surfside’s Mayor Charles Burkett at a news conference. “There is a reason. We need to find out what that reason is.” But the factors — and there likely will be multiple factors — that caused the collapse of Champlain Towers South may not be fully revealed for weeks.
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

Cellphone video captures fire on apartment balcony at Miami high-rise

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire could be seen on the balcony of an apartment at a Miami high-rise. A 7News viewer captured cellphone video of the intense flames breaking out at a high-rise apartment building near Northeast 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, late Monday night. The apartment is on the...
RelationshipsPosted by
Newsweek

Family Receives Mysterious Calls From Collapsed Miami Condo Apartment

A family say they have received more than a dozen calls from the landline of relatives who remain unaccounted for since their apartment's condominium building collapsed. Rescuers continue to search through debris at the site of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, where nine people have been confirmed dead and more than 150 people remain unaccounted for.
Miami, FLmynews13.com

Search efforts continue as death toll rises in Miami condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Nine people have been confirmed dead in the Thursday condo high-rise collapse in Surfside as the search effort continues for the more than 150 people still unaccounted for. First responders have built a massive trench where they found bodies. But officials say they did not find any...
Florida StateABC13 Houston

Houston native among those dead in Florida high-rise collapse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the two Houston natives who were among those unaccounted for after this week's high-rise collapse near Miami has died. In a tweet Saturday night, Miami Police reported 54-year-old Manny Lafont's body had been recovered. "Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers,"...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies of Paraguayan First Lady's sister, brother-in-law and the couple's youngest child are found in the rubble of Surfside condo as death toll rises to 64 and more victims are identified

The bodies of the Paraguayan First Lady's sister, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their youngest child were among the victims of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside identified on Thursday, according to local news reports. The discovery, which was confirmed by Paraguay Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, came...

