Channing Tatum Shares 1st Photo Of Daughter’s Face In Sweet Post

By Kristina Johnson
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 15 days ago
Channing Tatum shared a sweet photo with his daughter Everly’s face for the first time. Deciding how much to share about our kids on social media isn’t an easy question for any parent to answer, but it’s even more complicated for celebrities, whose every post can reach millions and millions of people. That may be why actor Channing Tatum (with a very respectable 16.8 million followers) hasn’t shared any shots of his 8-year-old daughter Everly’s face — until now.

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

