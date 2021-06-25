Cancel
Tan France trolled over baby announcement

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTan France received some "really horrible" messages after he announced he's to be a father for the first time. The 'Queer Eye' star revealed in April he and husband Rob France will welcome a son into the world via surrogate this summer, and though most people were supportive of the happy news, he was shocked by some of the responses they received.

CelebritiesNME

Lil Baby fined for cannabis possession in France

Lil Baby and his bodyguard have both been fined by police in Paris for cannabis possession. The 26-year-old rapper, real name Dominique Armani Jones, was taken into custody in the French capital yesterday (July 8) and questioned by police on suspicion of transporting drugs. Both men were released this morning...
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie shares exciting announcement after sweet outing with baby August

Princess Eugenie shared some exciting news in relation to her charity work on Thursday. The royal mum, 31, appeared in a new video posted to The Anti-Slavery Collective's social media accounts. WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares exciting announcement. Eugenie, wearing a floral dress, spoke directly to the camera and revealed: "Hi...
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
Lifestylenewsbrig.com

Body modification fanatic cuts off finger in extreme change

For this Brazilian body modification enthusiast, the fewer limbs the better. Michel Faro do Prado just chopped off one of his ring fingers, revealing it in a gruesome photo of his father holding the missing digit. Known as Diabao Praddo on social media, and sometimes even called the “human Satan,”...
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Damon: Research for Trump supporter role 'eye-opening'

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”. In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
Family RelationshipsCosmopolitan

Megan Fox claps back at trolls over her parenting

Megan Fox has hit back at sexist trolls who shamed her parenting choices. In an interview with InStyle, Megan opened up about how she's always questioned where her kids are whenever she's seen without them – especially when she's on the red carpet with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. The 35-year-old...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.

