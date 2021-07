My first professional interaction with Gurbir Grewal began well over a decade ago with him telling me that I would not be permitted to keep a legal fee paid to me. Gurbir was an assistant United States attorney prosecuting a client of mine. Because I make a living as a lawyer, taking my fee is not the best way to start a relationship. Nevertheless, we overcame the dispute, I kept my fee, and Gurbir has been a respected professional colleague ever since. As Gurbir leaves his post as New Jersey’s attorney general to lead the enforcement division of the Securities and Exchange Commission, let’s reflect on his accomplishments and legacy.