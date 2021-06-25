Cancel
Texas State

State Fair of Texas Music Lineup Looks Amazing for 2021

By Jim Weaver
 16 days ago
If I were to tell that the total live music lineup exceeds 77 artists or groups for the State Fair of Texas in September, would you believe me? It's true, would you also believe me that the live entertainment is all included with your Fair ticket? Yeah, that's true too.

Texarkana, AR
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

New Pizza Buffet Restaurant Now Open in Texarkana

Texarkana has got another Pizza buffet restaurant and it's located out in the Liberty Eylau district of the city. Pizza on Main at 4707 South Lake Drive is now open for business. Pizza on Main will be offering a variety of items such as pizza, subs, salad, wings, and pasta. The new family-owned restaurant will be serving up some of the freshest pizza around town. They also feature a Kid's night every Wednesday night where kids from 5-11 can eat for just $1.99, limited to 2 per adult. They also have a delicious salad bar serving up some of the freshest vegetables and ingredients.
Siloam Springs, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

New Whitewater Park Coming to Arkansas/Oklahoma Border

Have you heard? There is a new kind of water park coming to the Arkansas - Oklahoma border, it's a Whitewater Adventure Park. Construction continues at the old spillway of Lake Frances on the Upper Illinois River near the city of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Watts, Oklahoma. The Grand River Dam Authority will manage the 30-acre park that falls within the Oklahoma state line and inside the reservation boundaries of the Cherokee Nation. The highlight of the park will be the 1200-foot-long, 100-foot-wide side channel off the river that features eight drops for a rip-roaring good time for kayaks, surfers, and tubing enthusiasts with different skill levels. There will also be standup paddle-boarding available, rafting, rental services, trails, and even waterfront spectator seating. A stair-step dam will be created to mitigate hydraulic conditions and to help control the water currents.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

There Are 10 Great Bands You Can See In Texarkana This Weekend

If you love live music from the acoustic duos to the awesome sounds of some classic rock. You can check out ten different bands in Texarkana this weekend. The 'Blue Martini Bar and Grill' is Texarkan's newest spot to experience. It is in the 'Dapper at Park Place'. You can check out the smooth sax sounds of Rich Walker tonight.
Texas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Exotic Animals You Can Legally Own In Texas [List]

I've noticed a lot of people on TikTok have various types monkeys as pets. Not at all that I want one for myself, but it peaked my curiosity as to what pets are legal to own in the state of Texas. First of all, there are a few things to consider before owning an exotic animal or any animal taken from its natural habitat.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

This Massive Fireworks Show Is The Shortest Of All Time

The 4th of July is this weekend and we are all looking for a big fireworks show to go to this year. But what if the show was super short?. You can see fireworks this weekend over a lake at Greeson Lake. You can see fireworks shows in Texarkana, Wake Village, and other surrounding towns with this story. If you are a pet owner here is how to keep your furry friends safe with all of the bangs and popping during the weekend fireworks.
Texas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Is Flashing Your Headlights At Another Car Illegal In Texas?

Is flashing your headlights at another car illegal in Texas?. During one of my deep lunch conversations with the guys, we were talking about the lack of driver courtesy in Texarkana. Most drivers will not let people in line at a stoplight, Some people will pull out in from of you in a heartbeat and that means always keeping an eye out for these uncourteous drivers. I had this question come up during lunch one day about flashing your lights at another car to warn them of the police and I had to look up the answer.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

NEA Awards Texarkana Arts Grant of $2400

Congratulations are in order for the Texarkana Texas Arts and Historic District as they have been awarded some funds from the Texas Commission on the Arts with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The TCA and NEA provided an opportunity for Cultural Districts in the State of Texas to apply for funding with the Texas Rescue Funding Grant. The Texarkana Arts and Historic District was one of the Cultural Districts chosen to receive funding in the State of Texas, with an award amount of $2,406.
Hope, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

45th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Aug 5-7

The Hope Chamber of Commerce is proud to once again host the 45 Annual Hope Watermelon Festival is set for Thursday, August 5 through Saturday, August 7 at Hope Fair Park. They are ALL JUICED UP for this event like never before, a year of COVID will do that. Get ready or the Watermelon eating and seed spitting contests for all ages, there will be a Kidz Zone, concessions, arts and crafts vendors and exhibits.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

You Can Win Some Yummy Tacos For The Whole Family

There is a 'Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest' for you and the kids to participate in and it's going on now through July the 4th. 'Tacos 4 Life' is holding the sidewalk chalk art contest now through July 4th and the winner of this contest will get a 'Deluxe Taco Family Pack'.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the rocking sounds of "Hinder" and "Buckcherry" to the country sounds of "Mike Mayberry and the Slowhands", you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Gig Guide

Summer is here and it's time to get out and enjoy the outdoors and some live music. It is a busy weekend with plenty of bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. Whiskey River Country will have the Country and Rock sounds of the "Dusty Rose Band". Crossties is Texarkana's...
Nashville, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Kelly Clarkson Sells Spectacular Nashville Mansion for $6.3 Million — See Inside [Pictures]

Kelly Clarkson has sold her massive Tennessee mansion after four years on the market. The pop and sometime country singer and TV personality secured a buyer after re-listing the property for $6.95 million in February of 2021. According to online listings, the sale closed on June 17 for $6.3 million. That price marks a more than $2 million decrease from the $8.75 million asking price Clarkson set when she and her now-estranged husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, first listed the jaw-dropping estate for sale in 2017.

