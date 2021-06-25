Cancel
Study Finds Advancing Women Is Not A Priority For 70% Of Organizations Surveyed

By Jennifer "Jay" Palumbo
According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, despite heightened awareness of women's challenges in the workplace driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, gender equity is still not a top priority for 70% of global businesses to business professionals surveyed. The study also shares the actions that can help drive bold and sustainable change in the industry, with learnings from companies that rank gender inclusivity as a top business priority.

