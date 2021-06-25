Cancel
Britney Spears Apologizes On Instagram For 'Pretending' Her Controversial Conservatorship Was Okay

By Gina Tron
Oxygen
 15 days ago
A day after beloved pop icon Britney Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship for the first time, she posted an apology to her fans on Instagram. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” Spears wrote on Thursday, along with an Albert Einstein quote about encouraging children to read fairy tales. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light.”

