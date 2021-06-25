Cancel
EarthCam collaborates with Sony on two new high-resolution timelapse cameras

By Kara Murphy
Digital Photography Review
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthCam, a provider of webcam technology and services used by the likes of NASA, CNN and Walt Disney Pictures, recently released two new high-resolution timelapse cameras. The company that famously created 'The World's Largest Photo of New York City' to commemorate the release of its GigapixelCam X80 webcam this past May, has continued to leverage its relationship with Sony Electronics for their two latest releases—the 61 MegapixelCam and the 61 MegapixelCam Robotic, which offers up a 360° pan/tilt base.

