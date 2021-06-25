Back To Work: What Really Matters Amid The Scramble To Go Hybrid And Return Employees To Their Desks Amidst The ‘Great Resignation’
As Covid rates continue to fall and vaccine uptake rises, businesses are increasingly grappling with questions around return-to-work. Apple demanded employees come back three days per week starting in September. Google announced a “hybrid work plan,” allowing some workers to spend three days per week in the office and two teleworking. These moves have prompted a flurry of activity among Silicon Valley counterparts. In the tech world, where remote work is arguably the most feasible (demonstrably so, after the past year), a perceived lack of flexibility on the part of one company opens the door for others to recruit potentially disgruntled employees. (Twitter, for example, made headlines in May when Jack Dorsey proclaimed employees “can now work from home forever”.) Tech legend Marc Andreessen of Mosaic and Netscape fame has likewise posited that the rise of remote work represents “a permanent civilizational shift.”www.forbes.com