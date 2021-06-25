Cancel
Back To Work: What Really Matters Amid The Scramble To Go Hybrid And Return Employees To Their Desks Amidst The 'Great Resignation'

By Aaron Kwittken
Forbes
Forbes
 15 days ago
As Covid rates continue to fall and vaccine uptake rises, businesses are increasingly grappling with questions around return-to-work. Apple demanded employees come back three days per week starting in September. Google announced a “hybrid work plan,” allowing some workers to spend three days per week in the office and two teleworking. These moves have prompted a flurry of activity among Silicon Valley counterparts. In the tech world, where remote work is arguably the most feasible (demonstrably so, after the past year), a perceived lack of flexibility on the part of one company opens the door for others to recruit potentially disgruntled employees. (Twitter, for example, made headlines in May when Jack Dorsey proclaimed employees “can now work from home forever”.) Tech legend Marc Andreessen of Mosaic and Netscape fame has likewise posited that the rise of remote work represents “a permanent civilizational shift.”

EducationGovernment Technology

What Does It Take to Be a Cybersecurity Professional?

While eating dinner at a Fourth of July cookout last weekend, my nephew described why he had so many career options as a pilot:. There’s a shortage of pilots, and many existing pilots will be retiring soon. Other current pilots need to be retrained, because they fell behind in various...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Tech firms capitalizing on hybrid work model amid pandemic

DETROIT – Sunday’s episode of Tech Time took a closer took at how work in America will change after the pandemic as more companies consider making remote work permanent. Currently, tech firms are capitalizing on the hybrid work model. You can watch Andrew Humphrey’s full story in the video above.
NFLprotocol.com

How many founders does a startup really need?

Hello and welcome to Pipeline. This week: a $1.5 billion series A, how many founders a startup needs and what happens when a VC walks into a bar. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox every week. Biz on Biz. Are two...
MarketsAugusta Free Press

Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s CEO, explains what often happens with investment money

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Venture capital is rising in popularity as a way to fund companies from a variety of business sectors. In 2018 alone, the National Venture Capital Association reported that $131 billion was financed by venture capital firms in nearly 9,000 deals. That number represented a 57 percent increase from the year before.
EconomyStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Welcome to the Check Mark Economy

First we thought the recovery would be an "I," just a flat line that could hurt us for years to come. Then we thought it was a U as, miraculously, the federal government and the Federal Reserve injected trillions to save the economy and keep individual companies, from the airlines to the cruise lines, from going bankrupt.
Healthbiospace.com

The Great Resignation: 3 Tips You Need to Know to Keep Your Best Employees

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost all aspects of work and life for a year and a half. Now that vaccines are widely available in the U.S. and other countries across the world, many organizations are bringing employees back to the workplace in person. We recently interviewed an HR consultant...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

How To Bring Employees Back To Work After The Pandemic

Eric Friedman is the Founder and CEO of eSkill, a global leader in skills testing and behavioral assessment solutions for employers. As workplaces across the U.S. are returning to normal in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, employers face the challenge of determining what that workplace will look like. It will certainly be different.
Career Development & AdviceWorld Economic Forum

Why listening to employees supports a positive return to work

● New research reveals 86% of employees feel their organization doesn't listen fairly or equally to them. ● Leaders must examine whether all employees are being heard, especially younger generations, essential workers and caregivers. ● We reveal four ways to assist the transition back to work, particularly for those adopting...
EconomyMcKnight's

Nothing great about these resignations

Thanks largely to a COVID-19 vaccine, more people are returning to their places of employment. But maybe not for long. Turns out that many workers in the long-term care field didn’t just watch “The View” and “Judge Judy” during their recent hiatus. Quite a few also took stock of their day jobs. And let’s just say these performance reviews don’t seem to be going very well.
RetailThrive Global

The “Great Resignation” Is a Great Cultural Shift

It’s being called “the Great Resignation” and “the Great Awakening.” The terms are being used to describe a global phenomenon in which, as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, a record number of people are quitting their jobs. In April alone, that exodus amounted to four million U.S. workers, or 2.7 percent of the workforce, the highest rate since 2000. As a Wall Street Journal headline put it, “Forget Going Back to the Office — People Are Just Quitting Instead.” Experts are predicting another “wave of resignations”; a Microsoft survey shows a staggering 40 percent of the global workforce considering leaving their jobs this year. And, according to a Prudential survey, if given the chance to retrain, 53 percent would take a job in a new industry altogether. As Kevin Roose wrote in a New York Times article with the headline “Welcome to the YOLO Economy“: “For a growing number of people with financial cushions and in-demand skills, the dread and anxiety of the past year are giving way to a new kind of professional fearlessness.”
Economymorningbrew.com

Diving into the Great Resignation and What It Means for American Workers

Prepare your liver for a marathon of farewell happy hours. A bunch of your coworkers are going to quit their jobs over the next few months—if you don’t leave before then. In what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation,” 4 million people, or 2.7% of US workers, quit their jobs in April. That’s a record going back to 2000. In all, 41% of workers globally are considering leaving their current employer this year, according to a survey from Microsoft.
Economyslashdot.org

'Great Resignation' Gains Steam As Return-To-Work Plans Take Effect

I switched jobs in January 2021. Pre-vaccination. My new company of about 5,000 is classifying us into Office, Flex and Remote. Office class workers are required in the office for some or all of the work week. Flex can come in if they want to if a flex-cube is available in the on-line booking or if there's a group meeting that would be beneficial to attend in person. Remote are expected to work from home 100%.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

UBS Will Allow Permanent Hybrid Work Model for Most Employees

In a departure from other major banks, UBS plans to let two-thirds of its employees work remotely for part of the week on a permanent basis. The Swiss bank announced that most employees would be allowed to work from home and the office, according to a memo sent to employees last week, CNBC reported. The bank examined its 72,000 global employees and found that two-thirds were in roles that would allow them to combine remote and office work, according to CNBC.
BusinessNBC New York

Uber Will Ask Employees to Return to Work 50% of the Time

Uber will ask employees to be in the office 50% of the time, which can be split up however employees choose. Uber employees will also have more flexibility on their preferred office location. Employees are still allowed to work from home until Sept. 13, barring a worsening of Covid. Uber...

