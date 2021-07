One of the more disturbing trends in American politics over the past decade has been the effort by some activist groups to shift policymaking from Congress and the executive branch, where options can be debated and scrutinized, to the courthouse. This is especially the case when it comes to energy and the environment, with a slew of climate lawsuits hitting federal and state courthouses across the country. Indeed, by the end of 2020, more than 1,100 climate change cases had been filed in the United States.