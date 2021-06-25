CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Fieldwork for a better future

uci.edu
 2021-06-25

Cover picture for the articleOff a gravel road in the hills east of Irvine and down a barely navigable footpath through dense stands of head-high, bright yellow mustard plants, a series of arched metal frames indicates several research plots. Here at Loma Ridge, near the 241 toll road, UCI scientists are studying how...

news.uci.edu

uci.edu

UCI and CHOC join new NORD Rare Disease Centers of Excellence Network

Irvine, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 — University of California, Irvine and Children’s Health of Orange County (CHOC) have been jointly designated a National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Center of Excellence, joining a new and highly select group of 31 medical centers seeking to expand access and advance care and research for rare disease patients in the United States.
IRVINE, CA
The Chronicle of Higher Education

The Future of Expertise

O you think “science is real,” as some yard signs have it? The slogan is not about reality but about society — it means “Scientists are trustworthy.” As a Chronicle reader, you’re unlikely to be in the camp of the extreme skeptics. You probably don’t think, for instance, that scientists are using the Covid-19 vaccine to malevolently insert a digital tracking chip into your bloodstream, as one of the more florid conspiracy theories of the moment has it. (Twelve percent of Americans believe this, apparently.) But outside of such fringe commitments, the spectrum of plausibly “reality based” attitudes toward our expert classes is very wide, including everything from implicit trust in the reliability of “Dr. Fauci” (credential firmly in place) to anxieties about ramped-up government surveillance and border control.
SCIENCE
uci.edu

Three UCI Faculty Awarded for Outstanding Work in Innovation

UC Irvine (UCI) Beall Applied Innovation recently recognized innovative faculty at the fourth annual UCI Innovator Awards. The UCI Innovator Awards, which was established with support from the Beall Family Foundation, recognizes UCI researchers and faculty who are working to promote commercialization of university innovations and intellectual property, with winners receiving a trophy and a cash award of $5,000.
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

Wind and solar could power the world’s major countries most of the time

Irvine, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 — With the eyes of the world on the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, strategies for decarbonizing energy infrastructure are a trending topic. Yet critics of renewables question the dependability of systems that rely on intermittent resources. A recent study led by researchers at the University of California, Irvine tackles the reliability question head-on.
IRVINE, CA
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
uci.edu

Taking stock of human adaptation to climate change

Global network finds fragmented and incremental efforts. As society experiences increasingly frequent and severe natural hazard events and environmental stressors — while making little progress at reducing carbon emissions — the need to adapt to the changing climate has become starkly clear. But people worldwide are approaching adaptation in vastly different and incohesive ways, according to a new study in the journal Nature Climate Change.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Hillsboro News-Times

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
AFP

Desperate US bid to engineer corals for climate change

A bit of coral shimmers like gold in a US lab as part of urgent work to help the species protect itself from climate change, an effort even skeptical experts see as sadly justifiable. Climate change is altering the environment too quickly for that to work.
SCIENCE
uci.edu

Méndez leads press conference at UN climate change summit

Michael Méndez, assistant professor of urban planning and public policy, will moderate a press conference called “California Leadership in Climate Justice” on Monday, Nov. 8, at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland. Event will focus on California’s efforts to advance environmental justice. Michael Méndez,...
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

Businesses selling non-FDA-approved stem cell products grew four-fold in five years, UCI study says

Irvine, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 – More than four times as many businesses and clinics than were identified in 2016 are selling stem cell products not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and lack convincing evidence of safety and efficacy, according to a five-year study conducted by University of California, Irvine Program in Public Health professor of health, society and behavior Leigh Turner. The analysis appears online in the journal Cell Stem Cell.
IRVINE, CA
TheConversationAU

How Māori knowledge could help New Zealanders turn their concern for the environment into action

As world leaders continue negotiations at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, several agreements reached so far have acknowledged the connection between climate change and the global loss of biodiversity. Half a world away, we might feel somewhat smug. Almost a third of Aotearoa New Zealand is protected as conservation land, but we nevertheless have the highest number of threatened species worldwide, with 79% of birds, bats, reptiles and frogs at risk of or threatened with extinction. The threat to wildlife is entirely due to human impacts, including the introduction of mammal predators and land-use practices that threaten Indigenous biodiversity. Despite more...
ENVIRONMENT
uci.edu

Getting in on the act

After performing a live reading of an in-progress play at UCI’s Winifred Smith Hall, the actors and others working with Orange County’s South Coast Repertory theater company offered the audience of about 80 UCI drama students the kind of career advice they had probably gotten before from their professors. But...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Cross-reactivity of antibodies from non-hospitalized COVID-19 positive individuals against the native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2, and P.1 SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins

SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) have emerged worldwide, with implications on the spread of the pandemic. Characterizing the cross-reactivity of antibodies against these VOCs is necessary to understand the humoral response of non-hospitalized individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a population that remains understudied. Thirty-two SARS-CoV-2-positive (PCR-confirmed) and non-hospitalized Canadian adults were enrolled 14"“21Â days post-diagnosis in 2020, before the emergence of the B.1.351 (also known as Beta), B.1.617.2 (Delta) and P.1 (Gamma) VOCs. Sera were collected 4 and 16Â weeks post-diagnosis. Antibody levels and pseudo-neutralization of the ectodomain of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein/human ACE-2 receptor interaction were analyzed with native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1 variant spike proteins. Despite a lower response observed for the variant spike proteins, we report evidence of a sustained humoral response against native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1 variant spike proteins among non-hospitalized Canadian adults. Furthermore, this response inhibited the interaction between the spike proteins from the different VOCs and ACE-2 receptor for â‰¥"‰16Â weeks post-diagnosis, except for individuals aged 18"“49Â years who showed no inhibition of the interaction between B.1.617.1 or B.1.617.2 spike and ACE-2. Interestingly, the affinity (KD) measured between the spike proteins (native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1) and antibodies elicited in sera of infected and vaccinated (BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) individuals was invariant. Relative to sera from vaccine-naÃ¯ve (and previously infected) individuals, sera from vaccinated individuals had higher antibody levels (as measured with label-free SPR) and more efficiently inhibited the spike"“ACE-2 interactions, even among individuals aged 18"“49Â years, showing the effectiveness of vaccination.
SCIENCE
Clackamas Review

Mollala Pioneer

Columbia County Spotlight

