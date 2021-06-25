8 riders to watch at La Course by Le Tour de France 2021

It has been a quiet month for women’s racing, with the postponement of The Women’s Tour leaving a gap in the calendar, but the calm before the storm is about to end with what’s likely to be a thunderous roar. La Course by Le Tour de France, which in 2021 runs alongside the first stage of the Grand Tour on June 26, is known for its thrilling finishes and this year seems as likely as ever to deliver exciting and aggressive racing.