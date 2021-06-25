Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

8 riders to watch at La Course by Le Tour de France 2021

By Simone Giuliani
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been a quiet month for women’s racing, with the postponement of The Women’s Tour leaving a gap in the calendar, but the calm before the storm is about to end with what’s likely to be a thunderous roar. La Course by Le Tour de France, which in 2021 runs alongside the first stage of the Grand Tour on June 26, is known for its thrilling finishes and this year seems as likely as ever to deliver exciting and aggressive racing.

www.cyclingnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

549
Followers
6K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Stephens
Person
Marianne Vos
Person
Lizzie Deignan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Monaco#The Women S Tour#The Grand Tour#Brest#The Giro D Italia Donne#British#The Tour De Suisse#Australian#Women#Worldtour#Otl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Coryn Rivera: I had an angel on my shoulder today

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) took her first Giro d'Italia Donne stage win in Cormons on the final stage 10 on Sunday. The American dedicated her victory to her late father, who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus this spring, and to her fiancé. "He was watching me from above and that...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Five conclusions from the Giro d'Italia Donne

This year’s edition of the Giro d'Italia Donne was defined by the unparalleled force of nature that is SD Worx, with the team sweeping the podium on two stages as well as the overall, with winner Anna van der Breggen, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Demi Vollering taking the top GC spots. It was also a race of firsts, with four riders taking their first Giro stage wins: Moolman-Pasio, Coryn Rivera, Emma Norsgaard, and Lorena Wiebes.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France 2021: Stage 13 highlights - Video

Stage 13 of the Tour de France was destined to be a bunch sprint, from the frantic first hour that finally resulted in a three-man breakaway on the 219.9km stage to Carcassonne. It was up to Mark Cavendish to finish it off and chalk his name alongside the great Eddy Merckx as the record holder for most Tour stage wins.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Riders criticise crash-marred stage 3 final at the Tour de France

Several members of the Tour de France peloton have expressed their thoughts on the events of the crash-marred stage 3, which saw numerous riders hit the deck as they raced through narrow technical roads to the sprint finish in Pontivy. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was a notable victim, suffering multiple wounds...
Cyclinglocalmemphis.com

After crash-filled Stage 3, Tour de France riders halt race in protest

FOUGÈRES, France — Tour de France riders staged a protest at the start of Tuesday's stage to complain about perceived dangerous racing conditions after a flurry of crashes reignited the issue of road safety. Having left the town of Redon in the western Brittany region to start Stage 4, the...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Tour de France stage eight LIVE: Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand

The Tour heads into the Alps and the race's first mountain stage. Hello and welcome to Cycling Weekly's live coverage from stage eight of the Tour de France 2021. Stage start time: 13.10 (12.10 UK time) Stage finish time: 17.06 to 17.32 (16.06 to 16.32 UK time) Who's out after...
CyclingUSA Today

Tour de France riders stage protest amid road safety debate

FOUGERES, France (AP) — Tour de France riders staged a protest at the start of Tuesday's stage to complain about perceived dangerous racing conditions after a flurry of crashes reignited the issue of road safety. Having left the town of Redon in the western Brittany region to start Stage 4,...
CyclingPosted by
Audacy

WATCH: Spectator sign causes dangerous crash at Tour De France

Stage one of the Tour De France began on Saturday and saw two major crashes take down riders. The following video shows a spectator holding a cardboard sign near the road. A rider collides with the sign and causes a massive pileup:. The second collision happened with less than 10...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France’s youngest rider Wright finding his feet amidst crashes

Days into one of the most stressful editions of the Tour de France in recent times, the 2021 event's youngest rider, Tour debutant Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), says that he should be able to get through three weeks of the hardest stage racing the sport has to offer. The 22-year-old, however, recognises that the Tour's stress levels represent a new high in his professional career and, with so many crashes, also regrettably a new high in the general level of danger.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France: All the riders who have abandoned on the Mont Ventoux stage

A viciously difficult Tour de France stage with double ascents of the Mont Ventoux spelled the end of the line for a number of riders before they even reached the first trip over the Giant of Provence. Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Tiesj Benoot (DSM), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Clémént Russo, Dan McLay (Arkéa-Samsic) and Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka NextHash) all climbed off on stage 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy