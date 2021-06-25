Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teaneck, NJ

From Motown to Teaneck, R&B icons, Isley Brothers have street named after them

By Phil Stilton
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two New Jersey towns have renamed streets in honor of the Isley Brothers, the legendary R&B group behind songs including “Shout,” “Twist and Shout” and “It’s Your Thing.”

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Teaneck, NJ
Entertainment
City
Teaneck, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Isley Brothers#Motown#Icons#Twist And Shout#R B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Long Beach, NYhotnewhiphop.com

MF Doom To Have Street Named After Him In Long Beach, New York

Halfway through 2021, it's still shocking to know that MF Doom is no longer with us. The legendary emcee sadly passed away at the age of 49 last October, but it wasn't until New Year's Eve that his family revealed the news. With subsequent reports of nearly finished projects and insane collaborations in the works, MF Doom's passing was even harder to stomach, but it has been great to see the beloved Hip-Hop artist's legacy continue to live on.
Musicdownthedrive.com

Isley Brothers, “Voyage to Atlantis”

Let’s finish Saturday off with one of the Isley Brothers’ most underappreciated tracks, “Voyage to Atlantis”. Thanks as always for your support for the Cincinnati Bearcats and for Down the Drive. Getting into the heart of this long weekend. Can I go on my way without you?. Whoa, how can...
Musicstereoboard.com

The Isley Brothers at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Isley Brothers events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall for this Isley Brothers show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Royal Concert Hall is a 2,500 capacity live...
Musickisswtlz.com

Beyoncé, Drake & More To Appear on Upcoming Isley Brothers Album

The Isley Brothers have been making music since 1954!. They were re-introduced to a new fan base during Timbaland and Swizz Beats ‘Verzuz’ that saw them compete against Earth Wind and Fire. The Isley Bros have seized the moment and are putting out new music. Beyonce, Drake, Alicia Keys, Trey...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis release their first album as artists

Forty years after making their first record, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are recording under their own names for the first time. In the interim, the Minneapolis-launched duo produced 16 No. 1 pop songs, collected five Grammys and landed in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 1981, they were members...
Los Angeles, CArespect-mag.com

Snoop Dogg, YG, & Others Will Join Al Green, The Isley Brothers, & More For The Once Opon A Time In LA Festival

Once Upon A Time in LA, one of the largest festivals featuring West Coast rap artists, will take place at Banc of California Stadium Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, where the streets and neighborhoods of Los Angeles and a Southern California soundtrack come to life for the biggest party of the year. Headlining the epic, one-day event is a cross generational lineup representing the streets of Southern California, from soul music icons Al Green and The Isley Brothers, to West Coast rap legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, to the newest voices of Los Angeles YG, Dom Kennedy, Drakeo the Ruler, and more. The festival is a musical celebration deeply rooted in the cultural context of Los Angeles’ bicultural musical landscape and population.
Newark, NJ5mag.net

Chasing Motown: Josh Milan & the making of Honeycomb Music

“The stars at night shine so low, you could pick one out of the sky with your hands,” Josh Milan says over the phone, extolling the virtues of his adopted home of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. The firmament was probably a bit less sparkling in where he grew up in Fort...
Tampa, FLHerald Tribune

Review: Grateful Dead’s best album is ‘In the Dark’ – even if Deadheads won't admit it

It should be another fun summer for Grateful Dead fans thanks to offshoot band Dead & Company embarking on its latest nationwide tour next month (the band plays in Tampa Oct. 7). Featuring founding guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir and original drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann – with guitarist/singer John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti – Dead & Company have delivered crowd-pleasing, three-hour performances of beloved Grateful Dead material since 2015. Ahead of the band coming to your town, be sure to immerse yourself in classic Dead albums such as “Live/Dead,” “Workingman's Dead,” “American Beauty,“ “Europe ’72” and the holy grail of concert performances, “Cornell 5/8/77,” which was finally given an official release in 2017. Oh, and also be sure to listen to “In the Dark,” which is the best album the Dead ever released – even if Deadheads won't dare admit it.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

The new wave of classic rock: 15 guitar bands you need to know about

SoCal rock 'n' roll crew Rival Sons have been kicking out the jams ever since they formed in 2009. So how, after six albums and a decade-plus in existence, did the four-piece find themselves entering 2021 as one of the forerunners of a new, surging musical movement dubbed the “New Wave of Classic Rock”?
RecipesPosted by
rolling out

Patti LaBelle shares thoughts about Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss at BET Awards

R&B diva Patti LaBelle has always been a supporter of people in the LGBTQ community, and they’ve supported her throughout her illustrious career as well. The “New Attitude” singer recently sat down with Clay Cane on his Sirius XM Urban View show and discussed Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss during his BET Awards performance last month and the importance of being true to yourself.
Celebritiesphilasun.com

Isley Brothers are honored with two streets named after them in New Jersey

Tongues are wagging that Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith welcomed a baby girl, Isabella Rose Smith, into the world on June 25. Weighing five pounds, seven ounces, the bundle of joy was reportedly four weeks premature. Crystal posted on social media, “God said don’t make plans honey. She came four weeks early, but right on time for Mommy!” Isabella joins the couple’s children Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 5, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 3, and Ne-Yo’s children with his ex- Monyetta Shaw, Madelyn Grace Smith, 10, and Mason Evan Smith, 9. Said Crystal, “My world is complete.”……….
Teaneck, NJBrunswick News

Streets renamed for Isley Brothers in 2 New Jersey towns

TEANECK, N.J. — Through the flag twirlers and the gospel choir and the seemingly endless proclamations from local officials, Ernie Isley was able to reduce to one word the honor of having streets named after him and his famous family in the suburban towns where they once lived: “Wow.”. “It’s...
Musicchatsports.com

Isley Brothers, “Voyage to Atlantis”

Let’s finish Saturday off with one of the Isley Brothers’ most underappreciated tracks, “Voyage to Atlantis”. Thanks as always for your support for the Cincinnati Bearcats and for Down the Drive. Getting into the heart of this long weekend. Can I go on my way without you?. Whoa, how can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy