From Motown to Teaneck, R&B icons, Isley Brothers have street named after them

Tongues are wagging that Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith welcomed a baby girl, Isabella Rose Smith, into the world on June 25. Weighing five pounds, seven ounces, the bundle of joy was reportedly four weeks premature. Crystal posted on social media, “God said don’t make plans honey. She came four weeks early, but right on time for Mommy!” Isabella joins the couple’s children Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 5, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 3, and Ne-Yo’s children with his ex- Monyetta Shaw, Madelyn Grace Smith, 10, and Mason Evan Smith, 9. Said Crystal, “My world is complete.”……….