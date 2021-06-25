George Clooney Made a Shocking Amount of Money Off His Casamigos Tequila Brand

Angelina Jolie petitioned a judge to let her leave the fêted community of celebrity vintners. In 2013, Jolie and then-husband Brad Pitt went in together on Miraval wine, through Nouvel, LLC. The wine was named after the chateau on which it was grown, the Chateau Miraval, a 1,000-acre spot in Provence. Later that same year, the Cut reported that the couple’s label made Wine Spectator’s highest-rated rosé of the year. Their Jolie-Pitt & Perrin Côtes de Provence Rosé Miraval wine, from 2012 was ranked #84 of all the wines in the dang whole world, the highest placement for a rosé on the list. Now, Jolie wants to be free of her interest in Nouvel, LLC. TMZ is reporting that Jolie filed a document asking a judge to lift an order that keeps both Jolie and Pitt from transferring assets during their divorce. It’s a standard part of a divorce proceeding, but Angie allegedly has a buyer on the line for Miraval, and she doesn’t want to lose them.