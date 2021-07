Tom Cruise has made quite a career out of appearing in action films. Cruise is Hollywood’s leading stunt man right now as he made his action career with the Mission Impossible franchise. Tom Cruise time after time has done some really crazy stunts that have defined his career. He keeps on upping the bar with each and every release which just elevates all of his movies. Mission Impossible is a great example of how the movies have just gotten better with each installment, all thanks to Tom Cruise’s crazy mind. Tom Cruise Birthday Special: Need a Break From Ethan Hunt? Here’re 5 Amazing Performances Where We Saw the Acting Brilliance of Mission Impossible Star!