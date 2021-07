SKOKIE, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law making Illinois the first in the state to require Asian American history to be taught in public schools. “Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating more inclusive school environments. We’re making Illinois the first state in the nation to require that Asian American history will be taught in public schools, including a unit about the Asian American experience,” said Governor JB Pritzker.