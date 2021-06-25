Cancel
India

India, France host UN event on countering terror financing

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], June 25 (ANI): India along with France on Friday co-hosted a virtual event focussing on countering financing of terrorism in the post -COVID landscape at the second United Nations Counter-terrorism week. Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Friday tweeted: "Delighted to co-host with FranceUN...

