The Model S Plaid has destroyed the Nissan GT-R in ways you can’t imagine. The Tesla Model S Plaid was launched earlier this month, and it was only a matter of time before we saw it on the drag strip. A YouTube channel with the handle ‘ICSI’ shared the video of a Tesla Model S Plaid going up against the Nissan GT-R in a quarter-mile race. While a formidable competitor to start with, the Model S Plaid made short work of the Godzilla. If you’re a GT-R fan, we warn you to proceed ahead at your own risk!