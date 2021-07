Health secretary Sajid Javid has cast doubt on the government’s promise to come up with a plan to fix the social care system by the end of 2021 – saying he could not put “an exact date” on the commitment.Boris Johnson pledged in July 2019 to “fix the crisis in social care once and for all – with a clear plan we have prepared.”Downing Street blamed the Covid crisis for the delay, but former health secretary Matt Hancock said in June that the plan would be ready by the end of this year.Mr Hancock’s successor Mr Javid has now...