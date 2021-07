Scientists have discovered an entirely new stellar explosion, named the “electron-capture” supernova.It not only adds a third kind of supernova to the existing two, but also helps solve a mystery that has lasted for a thousand years.In the year 1054 AD, people all over the world reported seeing the sky lit up with a bright light. It was so intense that it could be seen in the daytime for 23 days, and did not fade in the night sky for almost two years.That phenomenon would go on to become the crab nebula, still studied in detail by astronomers to this...