South Florida business owner charged in alleged $140M gold laundering scheme

By Ashley Garrett
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 15 days ago
He's implicated in a plot to smuggle thousands of kilograms of illicit gold into the U.S. from a Caribbean island.

