Woman pleads to murder charge in death of Monroe County animal control officer
MONROE — Just more than a year after a Monroe County animal-control officer’s death in a horrific traffic crash, the drunken driver responsible pleaded to a murder charge. Michele A. Dropulich, 47, of Hudson, Mich., pleaded no contest Friday morning to second-degree murder in Monroe County Circuit Court and was scheduled for sentencing Aug. 26 by Judge Michael Weipert. A sentencing agreement includes a stipulation she will serve no more than 17 years before becoming eligible for parole, the county prosecutor’s office said in a prepared statement.www.toledoblade.com