Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio launches programs to provide $155 million to help businesses

By Tom Demeropolis
Posted by 
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ohio has launched four grant programs to help small and medium-sized businesses recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico launches program to help seniors pay for Medicare

New Mexico is making it easier for low-income seniors to pay for Medicare by eliminating a requirement that prevented some residents from receiving health care subsidies. The Medicare Savings Programs help seniors pay premiums, deductibles and other out-of-pocket health costs. Residents with more than $9,360 in savings or home equity...
EconomyTimes Union

New business training program launches for 100,000 New York girls

The New York State PTA and Girls with Impact, an entrepreneurship program for girls, are partnering up to bring a new “mini-MBA” program to students in New York in hopes of driving equity, diversity and economic growth in the state. The initiative launched this week aims to equip 100,000 girls...
POTUSForbes

The Small Business Administration’s Office Of Entrepreneurial Development On The Launch Of The Biden Administration’s Small Business Community Navigator Program

For the first time since February of 2020, small businesses are shifting their focus towards the future instead of survival through Covid-19. A May Reimagine Main Street survey of more than 1,300 business owners found that more than three-quarters (78%) are more confident in the future of their businesses because of Covid-19 vaccines and 66% feel good about the current trajectory of the economy.
Real EstateInman.com

Redfin launches program to help professionals enter real estate

Redfin is taking advantage of Americans’ increased interest in a real estate sales career, as evidenced by the National Association of Realtors’ record-breaking membership increase in 2020. Starting July 8, real estate hopefuls in Seattle, Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia can kickstart their journey with Redfin’s career accelerator program. “Many...
Ohio Statenewswatchman.com

Ohio launches survey for businesses to help shape in-demand jobs list

COLUMBUS- Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the next launch of the In-Demand Jobs Survey for Ohio businesses on Thursday to provide feedback on the state’s In-Demand Jobs List. “We want Ohio’s businesses to have the qualified workers they need to thrive, and this survey will help...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.
Oakland County, MIlegalnews.com

Oakland County launches 'Local Business Connect' program

Oakland County is launching a series of free Local Business Connect community events next week to bring valuable support and resources directly to small business owners emerging from the pandemic. The program, which runs from 8 to 10:30 a.m., includes stops at the following:. • Tuesday, July 13, Oak Park...
Madison, WIx1071.com

Emergency Rental Assistance Program to begin providing help paying Internet bills

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is announcing the state’s rental assistance program will now begin helping select families pay for their Internet connection. “The past year and a half has underscored the fact that access to affordable high-speed internet is a necessity to how we live, learn, and work,” Gov. Evers said in a statement announcing the move. “This additional resource coupled with our recent announcement of Broadband Access funding across the state should go a long way toward helping folks remain connected, make ends meet, and bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Kentucky StateWKRC

Kentucky program to help aspiring business owners returns

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A business startup program is returning to Northern Kentucky to help aspiring entrepreneurs get started. The entrepreneurship hub Blue North is teaming up with the non-profit Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) to bring the nationally recognized accelerator CO.STARTERS back to the region. CO.STARTERS is for those...
House Rentstate.tx.us

Texas Rent Relief Program Exceeds $500 Million in Assistance, 80,000+ Texans Provided with Rent and Utility Relief

AUSTIN – Today the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has distributed more than $500 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 80,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with another $46 million committed to being paid. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Texas was well ahead of many states in ramping up its program and distributing funds.
Small Businessdelawarebusinessnow.com

State defers small business HELP program loan payments

The Delaware Division of Small Business has decided to defer HELP loan payments for a couple of months. It means business owners making payments in the program will not be required to make a payment on an outstanding HELP loan until at least Sept. 1, 2021. The division announced it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy