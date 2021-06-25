Cancel
InvestChile Presents Five Investment Opportunities In Latin America's Leading Food Industry

By PR Newswire
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 25th, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chile has consolidated its reputation as a leading player in the global food industry in recent years. Domestic and export food sales combined totaled more than US$47 billion in 2019. As a result, food ranks second after mining in terms of importance to the Chilean economy. Chile exports close to US$20 billion annually and has one of the most important networks of trade agreements in the world, giving it access to favorable trading conditions with countries accounting for 88% of global GDP. Regionally it stands out for its logistics, innovation and food safety. Now the country is seeking to take a leap in quality into new sectors.

It is against this backdrop that InvestChile, Chile´s Foreign Investment Promotion Agency, has released its e-book, "Food Industry in Chile: Projection and Opportunities". This resource brings together all of the information that a foreign investor will need to explore the food opportunities that Chile offers.

The e-book includes a section outlining the sectors with the best growth and investment potential in Chile. These include the areas of functional ingredients and natural additives, healthy processed food, sustainable packaging, agrifood tech and aquaculture.

In each of these areas, the publication - which is part of InvestChile's Insights collection - provides information on the industry at the global and domestic level, consumption trends, market developments, private and state programs to which you can apply and examples of companies that have imported and successfully developed their products in Chile.

The new e-book also indicates the incentives available to companies that decide to invest and develop their business in Chile, including co-financing, tax benefits and subsidies.

Interested investors can download the e-book for free from www.investchile.gob.cl.

Press Contact:

Francisca Schwerter, fschwerter@investchile.gob.cl

Denisse Vásquez, dvasquez@investchile.gob.cl

e-book-food-industry.png E-Book Food Industry Food Industry in Chile: Projection & Opportunities

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investchile-presents-five-investment-opportunities-in-latin-americas-leading-food-industry-301319707.html

SOURCE InvestChile

