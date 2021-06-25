Cancel
Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market To Reach $11.8 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: March 2021 Executive Engagements: 3928 Companies: 35 - Players covered include Affirmed Networks; Athonet Srl; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Core Network Dynamics; Ericsson AB; ExteNet Systems, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Mavenir Systems, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Nokia Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Telrad Networks Ltd.; ZTE Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Application (LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi; Broadband Wireless Access; IoT & M2M); End-Use (Telecom Providers, Enterprises) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) provides a viable solution for mobile network operators as it enables them to expand capacity without significant increases in operational or capital expenditures. Growth in the global market is being driven on account of several favorable factors like 5G deployments, increasing subscriber count and evolving consumer expectations. Supporting 4G LTE mobile networks, the virtual EPC framework is expected to play an important role in 5G network architecture. The virtual EPC market is expected to be significantly bolstered by continuing developments related to 5G and increasing subscriber count for LTE services. The market growth is likely to be also facilitated by the pressing need to deliver enhanced services and efforts to measure service performance and quality. In addition, increasing adoption of machine-to-machine communication devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology is poised to present lucrative growth opportunities.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.2% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market. The services segment is expected to offer the highest growth opportunities as mobile network operators continue to outsource network maintenance to vendors and avail all services associated with such contracts and concentrate on core business capabilities.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.53% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 19.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a major market for vEPC. The region was relatively slow in moving onto 4G LTE networks, but is one of the prime movers in 5G network rollouts. Moreover, the market is highly conducive for adoption of IoT services owing to the technologically advanced market conditions as well as supporting factors such as smart meters and smart homes in the region. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is driven by the large subscriber base and continual investments in network infrastructure and management by mobile network operators. In addition, the untapped potential in the market, as well as the gradual rollout of 5G networks offers huge potential and provide the highest growth opportunities in future. More

