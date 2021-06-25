Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

OpsMx Accelerates Continuous Delivery With Intelligent SaaS Solution

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew SaaS solution leverages AI/ML to deliver intelligent software delivery at cloud scale. OpsMx, a leader in intelligent software delivery, is excited to announce at #cdcon 2021 the availability of OpsMx Intelligent Cloud, the OpsMx Enterprise for Spinnaker (OES) SaaS solution. OES is a highly scalable, intelligent, multi-cloud deployment solution that has been adopted at large enterprises like Cisco, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bell Canada.

aithority.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Continuous Delivery#Saas#Cloud Management#Software Updates#Ai Ml#Opsmx Intelligent Cloud#Oes#Saas#Standard Chartered Bank#Bell Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Cisco
News Break
Software
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

TechTarget Wins 2021 SIIA CODiE Award For Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its Priority Engine™ platform won a 2021 SIIA CODiE TM Award in the Best Sales and Marketing Intelligence Solution category. The prestigious CODiE Awards, hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. TechTarget's Priority Engine previously won the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution award in 2019 and has been named a CODiE finalist or winner in the category for 4 consecutive years.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Cloud-native: Weaveworks simplifies continuous delivery with Weave GitOps

Weaveworks is now offering Weave GitOps, a combined offer for the delivery of software and the operation of Kubernetes infrastructures from a single source. The provider of SaaS (Software as a Service) for connecting, monitoring and providing microservices and containers in the cloud is expanding its range with a product that is intended to further accelerate the continuous delivery of applications.
BusinessIBM - United States

Telefonica Tech and IBM launch hybrid cloud enterprise solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain

These agreements reinforce our strategy of being the best partners for companies to face digital transformation with guarantees, complementing solutions based on our own technology with the best services from our partners. Telefonica Tech, Telefonica’s digital business holding, and IBM today announced new hybrid cloud solutions that will help fuel...
Softwarelinuxfoundation.org

Continuous Secure Delivery for Infrastructure as Code

Many organizations are still figuring out how they want to adopt and standardize their usage of infrastructure as code. Most users desire to deploy faster, with repeatability and automation as key drivers. Security is equally important, with a desire to enforce strong configuration standards from the time a configuration is written and to audit every change. These dual goals – SPEED and SECURITY – align nicely with cloud native development and security practices.
Softwareaithority.com

Confluera Enhances Cloud Detection and Response Solution With GreyNoise Anti-Threat Intelligence

Confluera, the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response, announced the integration of GreyNoise Intelligence into its flagship security solution. This integration with GreyNoise provides Confluera customers additional context regarding discovered attacks, along with a reduction in noise and more prioritized event signals. These benefits are available immediately to all Confluera customers at no additional cost.
Economythepaypers.com

Banzpay partners Stanchion Payment Solutions to ensure the optimal services delivery

Banzpay, a New Zealand-based fintech services provider, has partnered with Stanchion Payment Solutions, a UK-based provider of payment application solutions, to ensure the optimal delivery of services to their clients. The transaction technology company has chosen Stanchion’s SwitchCare programme as well as their payments application technology, VERTO. These offerings allow...
Softwarevmware.com

"Solution for Hardware graphics acceleration" on linux host

VMW complains for "Solution for Hardware graphics acceleration" and/or "No 3d support is available from the host". VMW provides no detailed info or log. 2. Is Guest/Windows 10 D3D supported on Linux host?. OpenGL and Vulkan are working correctly, under both Mesa stack and Radeon pro stack. VMW complains for...
Softwarechannele2e.com

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Helps CSPs Accelerate Services Delivery

At the Mobile World Congress 2021 event, held June 28, 2021 through July 1, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, IBM announced new hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for communications service providers (CSPs) that uses IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation to stand up and manage networks quickly, in a wide range of environments, according to a statement from the company.
Businessmartechseries.com

Zington joins Dynamicweb Partner Community as B2B eCommerce Continues to Accelerate

As the B2B wholesale, and in particular, the spare parts & aftermarket product industry is undergoing Digital Transformation, Zington adds Dynamicweb to its core solutions as an answer to this accelerated growth. Dynamicweb, a leading eCommerce Suite, including a PIM system, provider in the mid-size and enterprise industry, announced the...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Shiji Distribution Solutions Signs Partnership with Leading Distribution Provider D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions Continuing European Growth

ATLANTA, Georgia - Shiji Group has announced its latest partnership between Shiji Distribution Solutions and leading distribution provider D-EDGE to provide comprehensive access to Shiji Distributions’ Demand Network. D-EDGE, a leading hotel distribution technology provider in hospitality, offers to 12,000 hotels worldwide, cloud-based e-commerce solutions that are well-integrated to cover...
Technologyhoustonmirror.com

Intelligent Virtual Assistant IVA Market Witness Growth Acceleration | IBM, Microsoft, Creative Virtual, Next IT, Artificial Solutions

Virtual assistants are multiplying thanks to deep neural networks, machine learning and other advancements in AI technologies. Virtual assistants, such as chatbots and smart speakers, are used for a variety of applications across multiple end-user industries, such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare. One of the main forms of use for consumers is the virtual assistant as a personal assistant. Another growing use is the adoption by virtual assistants of the role of customer service agent. For businesses, virtual assistants improve the customer and brand experience through a more user-friendly approach.
Softwaremartechseries.com

OmniIndex Launches freemium SaaS CSAT Solution To Measure Customer Sentiment In Real-time

OmniIndex, the leading file analysis provider bringing analytics to unstructured data, is to target brands looking to measure customer sentiment in real-time. Its new SaaS-based freemium solution will enable marketing departments to analyze customer satisfaction scores – CSAT – PII breaches & content categorization, all of which is embedded within your email interactions and extracted with its Powerful AI and Natural Language Understanding Engines.
Businessmartechseries.com

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes Accelerate their Alliance Partnership to help Organizations Evolve Towards Becoming Intelligent Enterprises

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes recognize that a business transformation approach which has been tested in order to reduce risks and optimize results requires a commitment for the business transformation rate of clients. Together they announce work on a joint collaboration which will help address challenges around intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services through new capabilities. Anchored in Capgemini’s conviction that the future of industry is intelligent, the new alliance partnership combines Capgemini’s deep sector, technology and data experience with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting edge 3DEXPERIENCE platform to assist clients through each stage of their intelligent transformation journey.
Industrygcaptain.com

Seatrans Chemical Tankers Choose OrbitMI for its Maritime Intelligence Solution

Press Release – OrbitMI, Inc., a provider of AI-powered maritime software and data solutions, is proud to announce that Seatrans Chemical Tankers of Bergen, Norway, part of the integrated ship owning and ship management company, Seatrans Group, has selected OrbitMI’s maritime intelligence solution, OMI, to improve its commercial operations. “When...
Retailautomotive-fleet.com

Pivoting to Last-Mile Delivery? Adrian Steel Has a Solution for That

Before the pandemic, last-mile was already the fastest growing fleet segment, averaging 10 percent growth every year between 2014 and 2019. But then, COVID-19 hit, and everyone was staying at home. The result was an unprecedented spike in online orders, and that was the catalyst that triggered an even stronger surge in final-mile deliveries.
Trafficintelligent-aerospace.com

Raytheon Intelligence & Space to continue support for FAA’s Terminal Automation System under $223 million contract

DULLES, Va., - Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S), a Raytheon Technologies business, was awarded $223 million dollars to continue system integration, sustainment and enhancement efforts for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS). STARS provides increased safety and efficiency within the National Airspace System. RI&S continues to...
Fitnessnaturalproductsinsider.com

Sports nutrition energy: Delivery solutions and strategy innovations

Self-education in health and wellness continues to increase, especially through readily available online resources and content. This allows consumers more ownership in taking charge of how they address their personal nutritional needs. This growing health knowledge base—along with a desire for greater product convenience and optionality—have driven change when it...
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Navigating the SaaS Security Jungle

With the only integrated CASB that automatically keeps pace with the SaaS explosion. The introduction of the cloud brings many benefits to companies, from collaboration to cost savings. But with so many SaaS applications being used, companies face many security risks, from shadow IT to data protection to compliance requirements. While companies are attempting to secure their adoption of the cloud using built-in data protection capabilities in SaaS applications and platforms, these capabilities differ from provider to provider, and app to app, and generally provide only basic security capabilities. Using Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) is another approach but with severe limitations that don’t allow organizations to keep up with SaaS hyper growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy