OpsMx Accelerates Continuous Delivery With Intelligent SaaS Solution

Virtual assistants are multiplying thanks to deep neural networks, machine learning and other advancements in AI technologies. Virtual assistants, such as chatbots and smart speakers, are used for a variety of applications across multiple end-user industries, such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare. One of the main forms of use for consumers is the virtual assistant as a personal assistant. Another growing use is the adoption by virtual assistants of the role of customer service agent. For businesses, virtual assistants improve the customer and brand experience through a more user-friendly approach.