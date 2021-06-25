OpsMx Accelerates Continuous Delivery With Intelligent SaaS Solution
New SaaS solution leverages AI/ML to deliver intelligent software delivery at cloud scale. OpsMx, a leader in intelligent software delivery, is excited to announce at #cdcon 2021 the availability of OpsMx Intelligent Cloud, the OpsMx Enterprise for Spinnaker (OES) SaaS solution. OES is a highly scalable, intelligent, multi-cloud deployment solution that has been adopted at large enterprises like Cisco, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bell Canada.aithority.com